Construction Co. Wants Pa. Firm To Release File For NC Suit

By Matthew Santoni (April 20, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A construction company wants to compel The Lynch Law Group to release its files for a case it allegedly botched in a North Carolina state court, causing the now-ex-client to lose a $1.9 million lien and get sanctioned, the company said in a Pennsylvania lawsuit. Black Bear Innovation LLC said in the Pennsylvania legal malpractice suit that Lynch attorneys failed to pay local attorneys or apply for admission in the North Carolina contract dispute over the construction of a cell tower, and the suburban Pittsburgh-based firm was now refusing to release its files to Black Bear's new counsel unless it was...

