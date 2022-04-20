Feds Use 6th Circ. Ruling In Bid For 5th Circ. DACA Revival

By Alyssa Aquino (April 20, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is relying on a week-old Sixth Circuit ruling reinstating its policy prioritizing certain migrants for removal, as it presses the Fifth Circuit to crack open a judge's permanent block on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Federal attorneys directed the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to the Sixth Circuit's finding that a trio of states lacked standing to sue over — much less put on ice — a guidance directing immigration enforcement to prioritize for removal people who pose a public safety or security threat. The Sixth Circuit hadn't been convinced that the states had shown that the...

