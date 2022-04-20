DOJ Nabs 21 People In Record $150M Virus Fraud Crackdown

By Jack Queen (April 20, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled charges against 21 people accused of pandemic-related frauds that sought to put nearly $150 million on the government's tab, the largest coordinated bust to date and the first under a new coronavirus fraud czar at the U.S. Department of Justice. The announcement comes as the DOJ is ramping up criminal probes tied to roughly $8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid and schemes that capitalized on the crisis, including vaccine card counterfeiting. The charges underscore both the long tail of relief program theft more than two years out and the crafty ways fraudsters used the crisis to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS