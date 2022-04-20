Shipping Co. Blasts Amplify's SoCal Oil Spill Claims

By Keith Goldberg (April 20, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The owner of a massive container ship and a maritime monitor on Tuesday urged a California federal judge to dismiss claims that their negligence caused an October pipeline spill off the coast of Southern California that has spawned class action litigation against the pipeline's owner. Amplify Energy Inc. claims that the pipeline leak about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, was caused by damage done to the pipeline by two container ships, the MSC Danit and the Cosco Beijing, and that no one told the company the pipeline had been hit, including the Marine Exchange of Southern California,...

