Balwani Can't Portray Gov't Witness As 'Bad Lab Director'

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 20, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial denied the former Theranos executive's bid to press the company's ex-lab director about investigations at labs where he later worked and whether that biased his testimony, calling the questions "more prejudicial than probative." At a hearing Wednesday morning outside of the jury's presence, Balwani's counsel urged U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to allow the defense to cross-examine former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff about his subsequent employment and the federal regulatory and criminal inquiries at those labs. The judge said he read Balwani's motion and that his legal team...

