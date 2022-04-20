Boxing Biz Folds After Treasury, State Dept. Target Founder

By Rachel Scharf (April 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A boxing management company whose clients included world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced Wednesday that it's shutting down in the wake of a U.S. law enforcement crackdown against its founder, an alleged Irish drug cartel boss. MTK Global said it made the "difficult decision" to cease operations after the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Daniel Kinahan and other alleged members of the Kinahan Organized Crime Group on April 11. The U.S. Department of State announced a $5 million award for information leading to the members' arrests the following day. The company, founded in 2012 by...

