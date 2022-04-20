Ga. Cyber Consultant Says Feds' Hacking Suit Fails

By Clark Mindock (April 20, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia computer network security consultant says the U.S. government's criminal hacking case against him is on shaky ground and should be dismissed since the allegations don't concern computers connected to the internet. Vikas Singla on Wednesday filed six separate motions in Georgia federal court, asserting, in part, the U.S. Department of Justice's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act charges fail to stand up since that law only applies to devices connected to the internet. Singla said that the government's case claiming he had illegally attempted to access devices on the Gwinnett Medical Center network and in so doing violated the Computer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS