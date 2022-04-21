'I Would Never Shoot' Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Tells Jury

By Craig Clough (April 20, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Three of the most famous media personalities in the world — Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — sat in a California courtroom Tuesday as Blac Chyna testified in her $100 million defamation suit against them that she was only "joking" when she pointed a gun at their brother's head. Blac Chyna, a former stripper who gained fame in part through her relationships with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga, told the jury that Rob Kardashian's jealousy led to a verbal argument in 2016, but that she never physically abused him. Chyna's suit against the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner and their...

