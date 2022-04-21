Full 9th Circ. Won't Rethink California's Net Neutrality Mandate

By Dave Simpson (April 20, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined on Wednesday to reconsider a panel ruling upholding California's net neutrality law, letting stand the decision that the Golden State is not preempted from enacting its own rules after the Federal Communications Commission's Trump-era deregulation. In a one-page order, the appellate court noted only that no judge requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. In a precedential January opinion, the panel sided with a federal district court that shot down internet providers' bid to prevent enforcement actions under the 2018 state law, known as S.B. 822, that prohibits internet service providers from...

