Treasury Issues 1st Sanction Against A Crypto Mining Biz

By Elise Hansen (April 20, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday blacklisted Russian cryptocurrency mining business BitRiver, saying its operations help offset the impact of U.S. sanctions, in the first such move against a cryptocurrency mining company. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated BitRiver AG and 10 of its Russia-based subsidiaries, saying they operate in the country's technology sector. BitRiver was founded in 2017 and moved its assets to a Swiss holding company last year, while its subsidiaries remain based in Russia, according to the announcement. "By operating vast server farms that sell virtual currency mining capacity internationally, these companies help Russia monetize...

