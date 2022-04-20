Biscayne Capital Principal Cops To $155M Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (April 20, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- One of the operators of defunct Miami investment firm Biscayne Capital on Wednesday admitted to his role in a scheme to defraud investors out of more than $155 million, in a case with ties to other actions over bribes paid to officials of Petroecuador and litigation against Deutsche Bank. Ernesto Heraclito Weisson Pazmino, 54, of Miami, pled guilty during an early evening hearing to one count of wire fraud conspiracy before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn. Prosecutors in September accused Weisson and two other Biscayne Capital principals, Roberto Gustavo Cortes Ripalda and Fernando Haberer Bergson, of running a Ponzi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS