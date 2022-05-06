State-Run Retirement Options May Expand Post-COVID

By Carol Buckmann (May 6, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Can the average American worker afford to retire? Much has been written about the retirement savings gap — that is, the difference between projected account balances and the income employees will actually need in retirement. Yet federal law makes plan adoption voluntary, and a recent Congressional Research Service report on state-administered retirement programs indicates that 32% of private sector workers are not covered by an employer-sponsored retirement plan.[1] The senators who just introduced the Starter-K Act of 2022, S. 3955, report that less than 50% of businesses with fewer than 50 employees currently maintain retirement plans.[2] Led by the state of California,...

