Ill. Justices Reject Ex-NFL Star's Bid To ID Alleged Defamers

By Celeste Bott (April 21, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Illinois' top court held Thursday that former Chicago Bears player Richard Dent can't use presuit discovery to learn the identities of an Exelon subsidiary's employees who allegedly defamed him, saying their statements were privileged because they were made in the context of a workplace investigation. In a 4-2 decision reversing an appellate court ruling that would have cleared the way for Dent to discover individuals who accused him of sexual harassment, the justices said his insistence that the employees' statements were false isn't enough to defeat qualified privilege, and he would need to show that privilege was abused. "Allowing a conclusory...

