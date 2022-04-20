Endo Reaches $10M Deal With SF Ahead Of Opioid Trial

By Hailey Konnath (April 20, 2022, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $10 million over the course of 10 years to resolve the city of San Francisco's claims stemming from the drugmaker's role in the opioid crisis, a deal that comes just days before the company's bellwether bench trial was set to kick off in California federal court, according to an announcement Wednesday. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the city has reached an agreement in principle with Endo in which the company will shell out $5 million immediately, with another $5 million to be paid out across 10 years. "We understand that this is the...

