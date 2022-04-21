Atlanta 'Housewives' Star Slaps NBC With Race Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (April 21, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- NeNe Leakes, who starred on the reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," sued NBC in Georgia federal court, claiming the network allowed a racist work environment to fester and sidelined her for calling out offensive comments from her white co-star. NeNe Leakes, who starred on the reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," accuses NBC, Bravo, production company True Entertainment Inc., talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and three executives of violating federal race discrimination law. (Peter Kramer/AP Images for Bravo) Leakes, who is Black, filed her lawsuit Wednesday accusing NBC, as well as Bravo, production company True Entertainment...

