Mass. Justices Back Insurer In Landmark Virus Coverage Suit

By Chris Villani (April 21, 2022, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Thursday became the first state high court in the nation to find that insurers should not be on the hook for losses incurred by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic because the policies in question only cover direct damage to property. The Supreme Judicial Court sided with Strathmore Insurance Co. in a suit brought by a trio of Massachusetts restaurants who argued that the insurer should pay for losses stemming from the government-ordered shutdowns of 2020. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that insurers owe no pandemic loss-related coverage to businesses under their property policies, becoming the first...

