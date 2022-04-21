SoFi Will Revise Lending Policies To End DACA Bias Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (April 21, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Online lender SoFi will revise its lending policies to provide credit and loans to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and conditional permanent residents on the same terms as U.S. citizens to settle claims that it discriminated against immigrants. Immigrants who took Social Finance Inc. to court over its lending policies told a California federal judge on Wednesday that they struck a deal that would resolve their discrimination claims. Under the deal, SoFi would remove the lending requirements that prevented DACA recipients and immigrants with conditional permanent residency from obtaining loans and credit, finally placing them on equal footing with U.S....

