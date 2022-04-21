American Airlines Says Union's CBA Spat Must Be Arbitrated

By Beverly Banks (April 21, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- American Airlines urged a Texas federal judge to toss a pilots union's suit alleging the airline failed to bargain over a change to how it staffs training simulations, saying the dispute belongs in arbitration and that its actions were justified under a collective bargaining agreement. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, American Airlines Inc. defended its April 13 decision to allow line pilots to fill in for check pilots during evaluation training simulations. The Allied Pilots Association's suit had alleged the unilateral change violates the Railway Labor Act. The union sued American Airlines last week, accusing it of sidestepping the parties'...

