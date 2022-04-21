Justices Say Puerto Ricans Not Entitled To SSI Benefits

By Carolina Bolado (April 21, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Constitution does not require Congress to extend Supplemental Security Income disability benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, ruling that Congress can treat the territories differently for tax and benefits purposes. In an 8-1 decision authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court said Congress can distinguish the territories from the states in tax and benefits programs like SSI as long as it has a rational basis for doing so. The justices relied on two Supreme Court cases from 1978 and 1980, Califano v. Torres and Harris v. Rosario, which affirmed that Congress may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS