Little League Baseball Wants Out Of Texas Sex Assault Suit

By Michelle Casady (April 21, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Little League Baseball Inc. has asked a federal judge in Texas to dismiss it from a personal injury lawsuit against a coach accused of sexually assaulting his players, arguing that it isn't responsible for the misconduct of its registered coaches. In a brief filed on Wednesday, Little League told the court that there's no evidence showing that it knew about the purported abuse, covered it up or otherwise supported the coach's criminality. The eight families bringing the suit allege that Little League Baseball is liable for the abuse because it received reports or warnings about league president and coach Adam Isaacks...

