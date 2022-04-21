DOJ Puts Google's $5.4B Cyber Deal Under The Microscope

By Bryan Koenig (April 21, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity firm Mandiant disclosed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice had initiated an in-depth investigation into the company's $5.4 billion acquisition by Google, a move that freezes the review clock for the transaction meant to boost the tech giant's cloud business. Mandiant Inc. said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it and Google LLC received a so-called second request for information from the DOJ on April 20, which would have been at the very end of the 30-day waiting period triggered by the deal's March 21 notification to antitrust authorities. "Mandiant and Google expect to promptly respond...

