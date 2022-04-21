Health System Wants Ore. Justices' Take On Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (April 21, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- An Oregon health system asked the Ninth Circuit to certify its COVID-19 coverage questions to the state Supreme Court, arguing that Oregon law is not clear on what is covered as a direct physical loss or damage. The Oregon Clinic PC urged the Ninth Circuit not to guess how the state's high court would decide an issue on which "courts, scholars, insurers and policyholders across the nation are hopelessly divided," the clinic wrote Wednesday. Appellate courts considering COVID-19 coverage have consistently ruled against policyholders, and Oregon policyholders have fared no better, according to the motion. The clinic blamed the Oregon policyholders' losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS