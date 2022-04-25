Hedge Fund Wants Out Of Kazakhstan's $506M Award Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 25, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund and its founder are urging a New York state court to toss litigation filed by Kazakhstan accusing them of conspiring with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure an allegedly fraudulent half-billion-dollar arbitral award. In an attempt to have the Kazakhstan allegations against them permanently dismissed, Argentem Creek Holdings LLC; its CEO, Daniel Chapman; and its related entities argued that the Central Asian country is using its resources to harass the hedge fund and prolong any and all litigation in order to avoid paying an arbitration award that was granted nearly a decade ago by the Stockholm Chamber...

