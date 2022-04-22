Wiesenthal Center Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 22, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Simon Wiesenthal Center, operator of a Los Angeles museum that focuses on racism and prejudice, asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its suit for pandemic coverage against a Chubb unit, saying the coronavirus caused covered direct physical loss and damage to its properties. The Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization, said Wednesday that a district court got it wrong despite the center's allegations that the likely presence of the virus at the Beit Hashoah Museum of Tolerance and other properties caused them to become unsafe and unfit for their intended use. Government pandemic restrictions also caused similar damages, the center...

