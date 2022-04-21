Feds Laud Ex-Chicago Alderman's Aid In Corruption Probe

By Celeste Bott (April 21, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal prosecutor on Thursday offered a full-throated defense of a deferred prosecution agreement reached with a former city alderman who'd been assisting the government for years in its probe into Illinois corruption, calling him "one of the most significant cooperators" in the district "in the last several decades." Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Singh Bhachu was encouraging U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood to effectively pause proceedings in former Chicago Alderman Daniel Solis' bribery case for three years, under the terms of an agreement he reached with prosecutors in exchange for cooperation with their investigation into public corruption in the Prairie...

