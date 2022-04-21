Fiat Chrysler Hit With 2nd Suit Claiming Minivans May Explode

By Ryan Harroff (April 21, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler was hit Thursday in Michigan federal court with a second proposed class action alleging its plug-in hybrid Pacifica minivans inexplicably combust or explode without warning because of an unknown problem in its propulsion system. The suit was filed in Michigan federal court by two couples, one seeking to represent a Texas subclass and the other an Oregon subclass, both of whom claim they bought their cars based on "uniform messaging" by FCA US LLC claiming the 2017-2018 Pacifica minivans were safe and reliable. In reality, according to the complaint, the cars are prone to catch fire or explode, even...

