Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chrysler Hit With 2nd Suit Claiming Minivans May Explode

By Ryan Harroff (April 21, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler was hit Thursday in Michigan federal court with a second proposed class action alleging its plug-in hybrid Pacifica minivans inexplicably combust or explode without warning because of an unknown problem in its propulsion system.

The suit was filed in Michigan federal court by two couples, one seeking to represent a Texas subclass and the other an Oregon subclass, both of whom claim they bought their cars based on "uniform messaging" by FCA US LLC claiming the 2017-2018 Pacifica minivans were safe and reliable. In reality, according to the complaint, the cars are prone to catch fire or explode, even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!