Ill. Justices OK $1M Negligent Training Award In Crash Suit

By Lauraann Wood (April 21, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday restored a $1 million injury award for a driver who accused a Chicago engineering company of negligently causing a highway crash, saying the award was proper even though the company admitted liability for its employee's conduct. The punitive damages jurors awarded driver Fletcher McQueen over Pan Oceanic Engineering Company Inc.'s direct negligence can stand apart from the company admitting vicarious liability over the collision because the jury could consider both claims in McQueen's suit independent of each other, the state high court said, reversing an intermediate appellate court on the issue. "We see no...

