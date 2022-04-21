ESG Regs Abroad Offer Road Map For US Multinational Cos.

By Petrina McDaniel, Kimberly Chainey and Shing Tse (April 21, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Evolving environmental, social and governance, or ESG, considerations have increasingly become mission-critical for companies, their boards and investors in a quest to deliver sustaining and durable enterprise value for stakeholders and shareholders alike. This cross-section of principles comprising ESG — and each metric represented — has become the North Star for companies seeking to translate corporate responsibility into sustainable value creation, i.e., the oft-quoted doing well by doing good. Until recently, companies differentiated themselves from their competitors and attracted institutional investors by voluntarily disclosing their corporate responsibility goals and objectives. Now with the heightened awareness of the growing climate crisis and...

