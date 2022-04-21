Southern Power Unit Targets Chinese Solar Panel Co.

By Caroline Simson (April 21, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Southern Power Co. subsidiary that owns a Nevada solar power plant urged a New York court Wednesday to enforce an arbitral award the company won against a Chinese solar panel manufacturer that allegedly sold it millions of dollars worth of defective solar panels. Apex Nevada Solar LLC, which owns a 20-megawatt solar photovoltaic electricity generating power plant just north of Las Vegas, told the court that it's been a year since an International Centre for Dispute Resolution arbitrator ordered Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. to submit to an expert determination process outlined in the company's warranty and, to date,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS