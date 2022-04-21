Bieber, Dan + Shay Accused Of Stealing For Their Hit Song

By Lauren Berg (April 21, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Pop duo Dan + Shay's hit "10,000 Hours," featuring Justin Bieber, boldly rips off the melody and other core elements of a 40-year-old soul song, according to a copyright infringement lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. The artists behind "10,000 Hours" — including Bieber, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — blatantly copied the melody, rhythm and pitch from the 1980 song "The First Time Baby Is a Holiday," written by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti, according to the complaint filed by International Manufacturing Concepts Inc., which does business as Melomega Music Ltd. "Defendants' theft is impudently bold," Melomega said. "One...

