9th Circ. Punts 'Take Home' COVID-19 Case To Calif. Justices

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 21, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit asked the California Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on whether companies can be held liable for not doing enough to stop COVID-19 from spreading to their workers' households, ruling in a case brought by a woman suing her husband's employer over her coronavirus infection. The three-judge panel's order certifying two questions to California's high court comes after the same panel heard arguments in March in the lawsuit filed by Corby and Robert Kuciemba against Victory Woodworks Inc. A federal court dismissed the lawsuit in May, holding that the so-called derivative injury doctrine in California's workers' compensation law does not allow...

