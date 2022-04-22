Prepare For Ransomware Attacks, FBI Tells Agriculture Sector

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 22, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- As the planting and harvesting seasons get underway, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned agricultural cooperatives about likely ransomware attacks that could disrupt operations, hamper the food supply chain and cause companies to incur financial losses. In a notification issued Wednesday, the FBI alerted companies and organizations in the food and agriculture sector that hackers would be targeting agricultural cooperatives as the harvest and planting season approaches. The bureau emphasized that during the fall 2021 harvest and in early 2022, there were attacks against eight grain cooperatives meant to compromise seed and fertilizer supplies. "Cyber actors may perceive cooperatives as lucrative...

