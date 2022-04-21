Customers Lift Airline Bankruptcy Merger Row To 2nd Circ.

By Vince Sullivan (April 21, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A group of airline customers signaled Thursday their intention to appeal a New York federal judge's ruling upholding a 2013 merger between American Airlines and US Airways up to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, extending the long-running antitrust battle that arose from American's bankruptcy. The plaintiffs group — consisting of travel agents and direct purchasers of airline tickets from the two airlines — filed a notice of appeal of the New York district court's order from last month that upheld a 2019 bankruptcy court decision approving the merger. The $11 billion deal between American Airlines and US Airways was completed...

