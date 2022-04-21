Blac Chyna Says Kardashian Backstabbing Ended Her Show

By Craig Clough (April 21, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Blac Chyna testified in her $100 million defamation suit Thursday that her reality show was canceled because members of the Kardashian family badmouthed her to E! network executives, denying the shutdown had anything to do with media reports painting her as violent or a restraining order she sought against then-fiance Rob Kardashian. Co-defendants Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, sat in the front row, listening intently as the ex-stripper turned reality TV star testified on the third day of the trial. Kylie Jenner, the world's most-followed person on Instagram, was not in court Wednesday, although she had attended...

