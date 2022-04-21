Calif. Panel Denies Virus Coverage For Famed LA Eatery

By Josh Liberatore (April 21, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court ruled Thursday that an insurer doesn't have to cover iconic Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill for pandemic-related financial losses, declining an invitation to reinterpret what the court said is well-established state law that COVID-19 doesn't cause "direct physical loss of or damage to" property. A three-judge panel from California's Second Appellate District held that Musso & Frank Grill Co. Inc. didn't suffer direct physical alteration to its property when it was forced to close for several months in 2020 following government shutdown orders issued to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That means it's not entitled...

