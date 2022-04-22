3rd Circ. Rejects ADP's Bid To Block Exec's Move To Rival

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 22, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has rejected ADP's bid to stop one of its former executives from becoming the CEO for a competitor, holding that the company failed to show that the harm it feared was anything other than speculation. A three-judge panel affirmed a New Jersey federal judge's denial of a preliminary injunction against Matthew Levin, who resigned from ADP to lead rival company Benefitfocus. ADP "offered only conclusory allegations that it may lose clients, goodwill, or referral business as a result of Levin's move to Benefitfocus," U.S. Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause wrote in the court's opinion. "It therefore failed to...

