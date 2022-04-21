Commerce Unit Says Russian Airline Flouted Export Rules

By Grace Dixon (April 21, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security moved Thursday to revoke Russian cargo airline Aviastar's ability to export American goods after it said the company repeatedly violated export restrictions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The BIS issued a Temporary Denial Order that would block the Moscow-headquartered company from exporting products from the U.S. as well as American products from other nations for 180 days. "BIS's Export Enforcement is laser-focused on depriving Russia the items and technologies it needs to sustain its war machine," Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. "The Commerce...

