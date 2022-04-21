SEC Freezes Funds Of Atty Shot By FBI In $449M Ponzi Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 21, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Thursday granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to freeze the assets of a lawyer shot by FBI agents last month and his co-conspirators in an alleged Ponzi scheme that raised $449 million from investors who thought they were buying interests in insurance settlements. U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan in a seven-page order granted the SEC's request to freeze the assets of attorney Matthew W. Beasley, his firm Beasley Law Group PC and nine other people and entities who are accused of taking millions of dollars from investors who thought they were buying interests...

