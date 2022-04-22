Thom Browne Must Face Adidas 'Stripe' Suit, Judge Affirms

By Max Jaeger (April 22, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday slightly altered Adidas' trademark suit alleging fashion designer Thom Browne ripped off its iconic three-stripe logo, declining to dismiss the complaint but finding some of the relief it sought was beyond the court's reach. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation denying Thom Browne's request to scrap the suit for lack of specificity and standing. Judge Rakoff also agreed the court lacked jurisdiction to sustain a pending Trademark Trial and Appeal Board opposition proceeding that Adidas filed against Thom Browne, striking a portion of the relief Adidas sought. Thom Browne...

