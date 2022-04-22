Aerojet CEO Warns Chancery Of Board Rival's Takeover Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (April 22, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.'s CEO warned the Delaware Chancery that the board's executive chairman is looking to increase his stake in the company to 34% amid a fierce battle for company control that has fractured the board. Eileen Drake and fellow board members Thomas Corcoran, Kevin Chilton and Lance Lord told a Delaware vice chancellor that despite Executive Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein's plans to acquire up to $1 billion in Aerojet voting stock, Lichtenstein has refused to recuse himself from the vote while members consider the potential purchase, as required under Delaware law. They said that Lichtenstein has evaded basic questions...

