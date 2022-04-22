Etsy, Capitol Counsel Legal Chiefs Join Bakkt Board

By Madison Arnold (April 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Digital asset platform Bakkt has added two attorneys to its board of directors, the Georgia-based company announced Friday. De'Ana H. Dow, partner and general counsel at Capitol Counsel LLC, and Jill Simeone, chief legal office and corporate secretary of Etsy, are the latest additions to the company's now 10-member board. In their roles, the duo will help guide the company in its work enabling customers to buy, sell, send and spend digital assets. "They bring decades of experience in financial and retail sectors, adding to our board's depth and breadth of expertise," said Sean Collins, chair of the board of directors, in...

