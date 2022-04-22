Pipeline Can Stay On Wis. Tribal Land Until 2043, Court Hears

By Caleb Symons (April 22, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Energy Co. has doubled down on its stance that it can operate a controversial pipeline on Wisconsin tribal land for another 21 years under a decades-old pact with the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Arguing that their 1992 agreement allows the Line 5 pipeline to carry oil and gas across the entire Bad River Band reservation until 2043, the Canadian energy firm on Thursday asked a federal court to deny the tribe's bid to halt its pipeline operations, which it said would be unlawful and enormously disruptive. In its latest filing opposing the Bad...

