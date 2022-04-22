Gunmaker Can't Get Hands On Law Firm Records From NJ AG

By Bill Wichert (April 22, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge said Thursday that gunmaker Smith & Wesson cannot get communications between the state attorney general's office and law firms involved in an anti-gun violence task force, but the agency must provide more information as to why other records should be kept under wraps. Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy's ruling dismissed most of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.'s Open Public Records Act lawsuit, saying office properly denied as "improper and overbroad" the company's request for communications with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and other firms tied to the Firearms Accountability Counsel Task Force, or...

