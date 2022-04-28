Ex-CBS Reporter Says She Should Not Have Been OT Exempt

By Carolina Bolado (April 28, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for a former reporter at a Miami CBS affiliate told a jury Thursday that the news corporation improperly classified her as a creative professional to get out of paying her overtime wages required under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Peter Hoogerwoerd of Remer & Georges-Pierre PLLC, who represents former reporter Silva Harapeti, told the jury in federal court in Miami that his client performed routine work gathering facts for stories assigned to her by her bosses and presenting them to viewers in an unbiased way according to a formula assigned by CBS Television Stations Inc., now called CBS News...

