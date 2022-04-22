Chinese Energy Co. Escapes Suit Over $21M Award In DC

By Caroline Simson (April 22, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington judge on Friday tossed litigation to enforce a $21.4 million arbitral award against a Chinese state-owned oil and gas company following a dispute stemming from a multibillion-dollar investment in a Canadian energy firm, ruling that the lawsuit was filed in an improper venue. Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the winner of the award, investment company Uni-Top Asia Investment Ltd., had not been able to show that her court was the proper venue for the case it had brought against Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp. The judge concluded...

