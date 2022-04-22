Diamond Offshore Settles Rig Injury Suit After 2nd Trial

By Morgan Conley (April 22, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Diamond Offshore has reached a settlement with an injured oil rig worker to resolve a long-running dispute rooted in allegations that the worker was made totally disabled and unable to work by an injury sustained while working as a mechanic on a rig off the coast of Egypt. Texas' First Court of Appeals dismissed the appeals before it Thursday after Diamond Offshore Services Co. and Willie David Williams informed the appellate court they reached an agreement to end the litigation that has been ongoing since 2011. At one point, Diamond Offshore faced a $9.6 million jury verdict in the dispute, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS