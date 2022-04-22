Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Firms Launch 3rd Circ. Fight Over Ch. 11 DQ, Sanctions

By Matthew Santoni (April 22, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Two Florida law firms asked the Third Circuit on Friday to overturn a Delaware bankruptcy court's orders sanctioning and disqualifying them from a case over alleged disclosure failures, arguing the lower courts had improperly barred the firms from collecting fees for millions of dollars' worth of work.

I. Mark Rubin, practicing under the trade name of Rubin & Rubin PA, and his brother, Guy Rubin of Rubin Law Associates, said representatives for the creditors of an Arkansas office building loathed them and pushed to get them off the case. The bankruptcy court ultimately did so by ordering them to pay $55,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!