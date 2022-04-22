Fla. Firms Launch 3rd Circ. Fight Over Ch. 11 DQ, Sanctions

By Matthew Santoni (April 22, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Two Florida law firms asked the Third Circuit on Friday to overturn a Delaware bankruptcy court's orders sanctioning and disqualifying them from a case over alleged disclosure failures, arguing the lower courts had improperly barred the firms from collecting fees for millions of dollars' worth of work. I. Mark Rubin, practicing under the trade name of Rubin & Rubin PA, and his brother, Guy Rubin of Rubin Law Associates, said representatives for the creditors of an Arkansas office building loathed them and pushed to get them off the case. The bankruptcy court ultimately did so by ordering them to pay $55,000...

