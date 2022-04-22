Alex Jones' InfoWars Ch. 11 Branded 'Illegitimate' On Day One

By Jeff Montgomery (April 22, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy case filed by interests of conspiracy promoter Alex Jones stalled on the launchpad in the Southern District of Texas on Friday amid multiple objections to the legitimacy of the filing and to the trust that would pay claims arising from the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Joshua Searcy declined to hear formal motions at a case-opening hearing — scheduling a status conference for April 29 instead — after a string of concerns about the proposal were raised by the Office of the U.S. Trustee, attorneys for Jones' defamation victims and even the debtor's proposed litigation trustees....

