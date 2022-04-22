Ex-Ermi Compliance Chief Loses Whistleblower Suit, For Now

By Al Barbarino (April 22, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has sided with medical equipment maker Ermi LLC in shutting down a whistleblower lawsuit filed by the company's ex-chief compliance officer, ruling that the suit relies on "shotgun pleadings," but he granted her 30 days to fix it. Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. ruled Thursday, in line with the arguments from Ermi, that ex-CCO Elizabeth Cooley's September 2021 amended complaint exhibits the hallmarks of a shotgun pleading, which makes it impossible for the defendants to understand which allegations pertain to which requests for relief. "It is unclear which factual allegations are meant to support which legal theories,...

