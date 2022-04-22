Apple Wants Out Of Wireless Tech Patent Infringement Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Apple wants a California federal judge to put an end to a wireless headphone company's claims that Airpods, Airpods Pro and Beats products infringe a pair of its patents, saying the company's argument around user codes "dooms" the case. Apple said on Thursday that U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt should grant summary judgment in its favor and end the infringement suit based on flaws in One-E-Way Inc.'s argument about the "unique user code" it says all the accused products use. One-E-Way can't prove Apple's products employ the user code, only a device code, and those aren't the same, the company...

